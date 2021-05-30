East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,697. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

