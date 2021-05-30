Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $497.07

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 497.07 ($6.49) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.45). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 26,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market capitalization of £130.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,250.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.40.

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

