Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Up 120.2% in May

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the April 29th total of 935,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 408,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 51.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,247,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 424,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 279.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE DS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.