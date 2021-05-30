Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 345,647 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 5.80% of Capital Product Partners worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

CPLP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 137,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.