Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167,867 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 42,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.