Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,880 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 3.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Gold Fields worth $85,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.11 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

