Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,718 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.14 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

