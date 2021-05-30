Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750,590 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for about 5.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $144,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.