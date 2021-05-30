Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

