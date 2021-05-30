Dock Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

