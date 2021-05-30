Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $176.55 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

