Diversified Trust Co Invests $499,000 in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of OEPWU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

