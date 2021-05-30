Diversified Trust Co Has $416,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.