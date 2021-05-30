Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $439,206.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00199087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001154 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

