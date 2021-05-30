DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

DKS stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

