DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $42,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.05. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

