Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.