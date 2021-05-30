Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.71 ($66.72).

DPW opened at €55.75 ($65.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.95. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

