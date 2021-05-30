Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Denbury stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 646,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.97 and a beta of 3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

