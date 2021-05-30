DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.