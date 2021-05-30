Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.