David Andrew Hathorn Acquires 1,886,875 Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) Stock

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) insider David Andrew Hathorn acquired 1,886,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,868.75 ($24,652.14).

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. Kore Potash plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KP2 shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

