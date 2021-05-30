Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 1,654,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,097. Datadog has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222,265 shares of company stock worth $102,957,601 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

