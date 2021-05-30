DAOstack (GEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,605.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $11,605.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,928.43 or 1.00317781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00081877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

