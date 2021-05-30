Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Danaher by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $163.14 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

