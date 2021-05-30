D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

