D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

