D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 383 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $300.91.
In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
