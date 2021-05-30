D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 383 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.