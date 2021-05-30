D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 628 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $535.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

