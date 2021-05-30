CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Tudor Pickering

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVI. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.