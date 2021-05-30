CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

