CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.72. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

