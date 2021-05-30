CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 10% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $239,031.42 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00265745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002332 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

