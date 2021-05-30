Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 66.1% in May

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the April 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE CRT remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,623. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

