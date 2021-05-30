Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 379,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.