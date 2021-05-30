Critical Survey: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) versus Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 4.18% 7.26% 5.95% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.14 billion 1.36 $122.81 million $2.76 22.13 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.54 -$15.12 million $0.08 83.38

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Renewable Energy Group and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various low carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean and canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California low carbon fuel standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated twelve biorefineries, consisting of ten in North America and two in Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.