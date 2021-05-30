Critical Contrast: SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) and The Competition

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SQZ Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million -$50.52 million -1.45 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

SQZ Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors 1112 4410 9730 185 2.58

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.59%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than its peers.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

