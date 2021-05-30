Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAP. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 989,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

