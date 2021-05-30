Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $91,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $7,169,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Waste Management by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 925,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

