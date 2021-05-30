Cormark Weighs in on kneat.com, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About kneat.com
kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
