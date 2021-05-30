Cormark Weighs in on kneat.com, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KSI opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

