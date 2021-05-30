Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. Corbion has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

