Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. Corbion has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $60.60.
About Corbion
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.