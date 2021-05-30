Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -400.27% -146.66% -87.03% Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viveve Medical and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 5.32 -$21.92 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical.

Summary

Star Equity beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

