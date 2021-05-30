Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $83,125.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,343.23 or 1.00056792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.67 or 0.01072028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00420422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00513473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,056,161 coins and its circulating supply is 11,229,709 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.