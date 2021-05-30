Comparing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.76 $21.40 million N/A N/A Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.56% 26.94% 8.92% Bumble N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Bumble has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Bumble on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

