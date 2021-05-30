Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.72 Million

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $149.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $151.54 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $607.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $615.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.80 million, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 101,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,130. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

