Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.87 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

