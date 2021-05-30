Colrain Capital LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for 4.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG opened at $86.82 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock worth $22,523,790 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

