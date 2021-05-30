Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coffee by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.32. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.96%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

