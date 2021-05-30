Coastline Trust Co Purchases 5,531 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

