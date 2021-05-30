Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

